One Indian Army soldier killed in J-K's Doda operation
In Doda operation, one Indian Army soldier has been killed in action, said the Indian Army spokesperson, adding that it will not confirm the names of terrorists and has appealed to the media to not glorify the terrorists.ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:54 IST
Glorifying of terrorists only helps their cause, added the Indian Army spokesperson.
Earlier today, one terrorist, belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit was killed in an encounter in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, said Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh. (ANI)
