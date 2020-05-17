Mumbai Cong leader appeals for Eid celebration by helping needy

Mumbai Congress Minority Cell vice president Mudassir Patel has appealed to the Muslim community to celebrate Eid by helping the people in view of coronavirus crisis.

"I have appealed to the people not to celebrate Eid in this epidemic times. Ramzan is the month of sacrifice. We should celebrate Eid by helping the people. Money which people would have spent on Eid celebration should now be spent on helping the people," Patel told ANI.

He said that he has distributed around 7,000 ration kits to the needy people so far. (ANI)