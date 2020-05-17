Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 insurgents handed over by Myanmar, 206 others test COVID negative in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 17-05-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 23:39 IST
12 insurgents handed over by Myanmar, 206 others test COVID negative in Manipur

A total of 218 people, including 12 of the 22 insurgents handed over to India by Myanmar recently, were tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, an official said here. Manipur authorities have got the custody of the 12 militants on Friday.

Their samples tested negative for novel coronavirus, health department spokesperson Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang said. The Myanmarese army on Friday had handed over to India 22 insurgents wanted in Assam and Manipur in a clandestine operation monitored by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The insurgents were brought from India's eastern neighbour in a special aircraft. Of the 22, 10 were Bodo and Kamtapur insurgents who were kept under quarantine by the Assam Police. The remaining 12 were militants from Manipur.

The 206 other people who also tested negative for the disease included people of Manipur, who had been stranded outside because of the nationwide lockdown and returned to the state. The tests were conducted at the laboratories of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) hospitals here.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Auraiya road accident: Sub inspector, 7 constables suspended; death toll rises to 26

A police sub-inspector and seven constables were on Sunday suspended for negligence in discharging duty in connection with the Auraiya road accident in Uttar Pradesh in which the death toll rose to 26 with another man succumbing to injuries...

Bihar reports 8th death; Patna witnesses biggest single-day spike with 57 COVID-19 cases

Bihar reported its eighth death due to coronavirus on Sunday with the state capital alone witnessing 57 out of 106 fresh COVID cases, thus making it the number one district in terms of positive cases in the state. The tally of positive COVI...

'He wouldn't say a word' - Rwanda genocide fugitive lived incognito in Paris

Rwandan genocide fugitive Felicien Kabuga, whose arrest on Saturday ended 26 years on the run, was a frail, elderly man who said little to neighbours and who would take a stroll most days outside of his apartment in a well-off suburb of Par...

Bazzi retires, assistant coach out at Spark

Jun-ki Bazzi Park has left the Hangzhou Spark and is retiring from Overwatch League competition. The team made the announcement Sunday on social media.We are sad to announce that JUNKI Bazzi PARK has decided to retire from Overwatch, the te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020