Left Menu
Development News Edition

AU and UN appeal for ‘stable and peaceful environment’ for Burundi elections

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the partners said they have been following the electoral campaign and remain concerned about reports of intimidation and violent clashes between supporters of opposing sides.

UN | Updated: 18-05-2020 06:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 06:36 IST
AU and UN appeal for ‘stable and peaceful environment’ for Burundi elections
The AU Commission and the UN Secretariat also called on political parties to abide by the Code of Conduct which they had signed last December. Image Credit: Flickr

Ahead of presidential and local elections in Burundi on Wednesday, the African Union (AU) Commission and the United Nations (UN) urged the authorities to provide a safe and secure environment for citizens to cast their votes.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the partners said they have been following the electoral campaign and remain concerned about reports of intimidation and violent clashes between supporters of opposing sides.

"The two Organizations encourage all entities involved in organizing the 20 May 2020 elections, the defence and security forces and state-owned media to fully contribute to preserving a stable and peaceful environment, pre-requisite for free, inclusive, fair, transparent and credible elections in Burundi," the statement said.

"They urge all political actors to refrain from all acts of violence and hate speech, and resort to dialogue, to enable the holding of consensual and peaceful elections. They also encourage the Burundian authorities to ensure and facilitate the full participation of women during this electoral process."

The AU Commission and the UN Secretariat also called on political parties to abide by the Code of Conduct which they had signed last December.

Authorities in the East African country were also urged to implement preventive measures to protect citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, a UN Commission of Inquiry also expressed alarm over violence and human rights abuses in the run-up to the vote.

Members also deeply regretted the government's decision to expel four staff members of the World Health Organization (WHO) from the country.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Canadian Air Force jet crashes in British Columbia, one dead

One person has died after an acrobatic Canadian air force jet crashed on Sunday near Kamloops airport in British Columbia. It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained seri...

Consumer NZ lodges complaint against Air New Zealand over refunds

Consumer NZ today lodged a Fair Trading Act complaint with the Commerce Commission PDF 183KB about Air New Zealand. The complaint calls on the commission to investigate Air New Zealands refusal to provide refunds on all cancelled US flights...

Salvadoran president declares emergency without OK from congress, sparking controversy

El Salvadors attorney general on Sunday challenged a decree by President Nayib Bukele, who declared a state of emergency the previous evening to extend coronavirus measures without approval by congress. Congress approved an emergency declar...

ASB achieves carboNZero certification from Toitu Envirocare

ASB has achieved a major step towards its climate goals, by achieving carboNZero certification from Toitu Envirocare.The certification validates ASBs plan to reduce its carbon emissions in line with international targets. Remaining emission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020