Telangana CM calls for proper utilisation of water, completion of canal projects ahead of monsoon

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed officials to fill up tanks under the irrigation projects on a priority basis during the monsoon.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-05-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 11:26 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed officials to fill up tanks under the irrigation projects on a priority basis during the monsoon. The Chief Minister has instructed that all distributary canals of canal project should be completed on war footing ahead of monsoons.

In a statement, the Telangana CMO stated that he urged for utilisation of every drop of water of the irrigation projects, which have been constructed after spending thousands of crore. The Chief Minister instructed that based on the irrigation projects geographical location, the Irrigation department should be revamped. O&M Manual for each and every project's maintenance should be prepared. He also instructed that the construction of all pumps under Kaleswaram project should be completed by May end and water should be pumped till Konda Pochamma Sagar till then.

"All the illegal encroachments of the irrigation department's lands and embankments should be viewed seriously," said Rao. The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday on the strategy to be adapted this Monsoon for the Godavari river catchments area.

He also inquired about the situation of every project under the Godavari basin. The instructions include, during the Monsoon, when water is released from the projects, fill up all tanks and water bodies. For this, construct the channels and distributor canals immediately. Implement a plan by which all the tanks and water bodies in the State are filled with water all through the year, the statement said.

He also called for the removal of encroachment from canal lands. Officers should deal with this strictly. Remove the illegal structures, he instructed. (ANI)

