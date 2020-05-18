Operations suspended at Oppo factory in Greater Noida after 6 employees test positive for COVID-19

Operations were suspended at the Oppo mobile company factory in Greater Noida after six of its employees tested positive for coronavirus, company officials said on Monday. "As an organisation that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated COVID-19 testing for 3000+ employees, for which results are awaited," Oppo India said.

Six employees at the factory of the phone-maker tested positive for COVID-19, where operations had resumed on May 8, 2020, owing to the lockdown. "Will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises," Oppo India said. (ANI)