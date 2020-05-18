US national dies after accidental fall while cycling near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI): A 42-year-old US national was found dead on a hillock near here after he accidentally fell down while cycling, police said on Monday. A cross-terrain cycling enthusiast, he was staying in Hyderabad with his wife for over a year.

He used to go on cycling trips daily in Gandipet area along with his friend, but on Sunday his friend did not accompany him, police said. While he was cycling, he fell and sustained head injuries and died, they added.

His wife complained after he was not answering her phone calls and police tracked cell phone tower signals to reach the spot and locate the body, a senior police official said. "It's an accidental death and a case was registered," the official said.