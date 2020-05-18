MP: Spiritual leader Dev Prabhakar Shastri dies in Katni

Noted spiritual leader Dev Prabhakar Shastri, popularly called 'Daddaji', died on Sunday night at 'Daddadham' in Katni in Madhya Pradesh from lung and kidney ailments. He was 82, and is survived by three sons and two daughters.

He was undergoing treatment in Delhi and was brought here by actor Ashutosh Rana and former Madhya Pradesh minister Sanjay Pathak after his condition deteriorated, said Daddaji Shishya Mandal spokesperson Sanjeev Shrivastava. His last rites were performed on Monday at Daddadham, he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and senior leader Digvijaya Singh were among those who paid tribute..