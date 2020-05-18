Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrants hurl stones at police in Ahmedabad; 100 detained

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:09 IST
Migrants hurl stones at police in Ahmedabad; 100 detained

Nearly 100 migrant workers gathered on a busy road connecting IIM Ahmedabad with Vastrapur area here on Monday and hurled stones at police and vehicles passing by while demanding that they be sent back to their native places immediately, officials said. Police later lobbed teargas shells to disperse the rioters and detained nearly 100 suspects, they said.

On getting information about the incident, a large police force, including senior officers, rushed to the spot to control the situation. Local residents living near a labour colony in the area claimed migrant workers suddenly came on the road demanding they be allowed to go back to their native places in the wake of the lockdown.

Joint Commissioner of Police Amit Vishwakarma said migrant workers from different states have been asking local authorities since many days that they should be sent back to their native places at the earliest. "Around 400 to 500 migrant workers live at the labour colony and work at a nearby construction site. They are demanding since long that they be sent back. When some of them gathered on road on Monday over the same demand, local police asked them to go back and have patience," he said.

"We told them that the administration is also working hard to resolve the issue. However, they suddenly got angry and engaged in stone-pelting. It was a sudden outburst...not directed at police," he said. Nearly 100 suspects were detained after the incident, he said.

Following indiscriminate stone-pelting by the migrant workers, city police conducted a combing operation at a labour colony near the GMDC ground and detained some 100 people, Vastrapur police inspector M M Jadeja said. "The situation has been brought under control. Two teargas shells were also lobbed to disperse the mob," he said.

PTI PJT PD GK GK.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

HC lawyers call for full-strength resumption, write to CJ

A group of senior lawyers have written to Chief Justice Dipankar Datta urging him to consider permitting the Bombay High Court to function with full strength and for increased hours, albeit with reasonable safety precautions and social dist...

Awfis reports 46 pc spike in FY20 revenue; launches solution to boost work-from-home productivity

Coworking firm Awfis on Monday said its revenue grew by 46 per cent to Rs 230 crore last fiscal on better demand for shared office space, and announced a solution that will provide physical and IT infrastructure to professionals working for...

Ricky Ponting is the best coach I've ever met: Ishant Sharma

Pacer Ishant Sharma has said that former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is the best coach he has ever met in his life. Ishant was doing an Instagram live session on the official handle of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals where the pacer wa...

Flights from countries like US have already come, organising more: Jaishankar to Aaditya Thackeray

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said repatriation flights from several countries have already arrived and he was looking forward to organising more, responding to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackerays appeal to bring back...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020