ATM blown up, looted in Damoh in MP, 3 accused on the run

Three unidentified personsblew up an ATM with explosives in Damoh district of MadhyaPradesh on Sunday night and fled with cash, police said

The loot at the State Bank of India ATM took place at9pm in Hinouta Kala village under Gaisabad police stationlimits, said Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chouhan

"When people arrived at the spot after hearing a loudsound from the explosion, the three accused threatened themwith a pistol and escaped. We have contacted the bank to findout how much cash was stolen," he added.