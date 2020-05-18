37 teams deployed in Odisha, West Bengal in view of cyclone Amphan: NDRF DG
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:24 IST
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Monday said that 37 NDRF teams have been deployed in seven districts of Odisha and six districts of West Bengal in view of cyclone Amphan. "In seven district of Odisha and six districts of West Bengal, a total of 37 NDRF teams have been deployed, of which 20 teams will be actively deployed by the end of this day and 17 teams are on standby," Pradhan said here.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said that cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm at 2:30 am on Monday and it is expected to further intensify into a super cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. The IMD has also issued heavy rainfall warning for Odisha, West Bengal, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya till May 21 in light of the extremely severe cyclonic storm. (ANI)
