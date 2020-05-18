Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, total cases rise to 93

Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, total cases rise to 93PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:41 IST
A 60-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 93
The woman had returned recently from Mumbai to Dehradun, a health department bulletin said here this afternoon
She was under home quarantine when her sample was sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh for testing The latest case takes the state's tally to 93 out of which 52 have recovered and one person has died, leaving the number of active cases in the state at 40, the bulletin said.
ALSO READ
Combating COVID-19: ASI with Gurugram Police stitches masks, distributes them among people
COVID-19 lockdown: Over 800 UP migrant labourers reach Lucknow in a special train from Nashik
COVID-19: Sassuolo becomes first Serie A club to return to training
J-K: IAF salutes COVID-19 warriors, starts flypast from Srinagar's Dal Lake
UK doctor alerts Indians to poor diet link with COVID-19 deaths