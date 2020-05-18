Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, total cases rise to 93

A 60-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 93

The woman had returned recently from Mumbai to Dehradun, a health department bulletin said here this afternoon

She was under home quarantine when her sample was sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh for testing The latest case takes the state's tally to 93 out of which 52 have recovered and one person has died, leaving the number of active cases in the state at 40, the bulletin said.