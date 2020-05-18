Bus services excluding corona hotspots to resume in Kerala

The bus-services within a district excluding corona hotspots will be resumed in Kerala during Lockdown 4.0, said Transport Minister AK Saseendran on Monday. "Kerala government has decided to resume bus services in the areas excluding COVID-19 hotspots during the lockdown. However, inter-state and inter-district bus services will remain suspended," said Saseendran.

The Central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from Monday. The Union Home Ministry has also given powers to States/UTs demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, which will allow them to start activities except in containment zones.

According to the guidelines, "all other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier." (ANI)