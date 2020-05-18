Left Menu
Development News Edition

SSLC exams to be held 'between June 25 and July 4' in Karnataka: State Education Minister

Karnataka Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar, on Monday announced that examinations for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be conducted 'between June 25 and July 4' in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:44 IST
SSLC exams to be held 'between June 25 and July 4' in Karnataka: State Education Minister
Karnataka Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar. . Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar, on Monday announced that examinations for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be conducted 'between June 25 and July 4' in the state. "Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be conducted between June 25 and July 4 in Karnataka. Exams for English paper of Pre-University Course (PUC) will be held on June 18," said Kumar.

The Education Minister had earlier said that sanitisers, masks, screening, and all other COVID-19 related guidelines will be followed at exam halls. Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 1,147 COVID-19 positive cases so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi reviews Cyclone Amphan situation in meeting with MHA, NDMA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA and the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA to review the arising Cyclone Amphan situation in different parts of ...

Croatia dissolves parliament ahead of election by July 12

Croatian lawmakers dissolved parliament on Monday, following last weeks government proposal, ahead of parliamentary elections due to be held by July 12. President Zoran Milanovic is expected to officially call the parliamentary election thi...

Outbreak at Chinese-owned factory shows challenges of easing India's lockdown

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO suspended operations at a recently re-opened plant in India after workers tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said on Monday, underlining the challenges of easing a near two-month nationwide lockdo...

Without human touch, Britain-EU Brexit talks struggle to find harmony

Stumbling through video calls, the long-troubled Brexit talks are heading for a new crisis as coronavirus health restrictions bar the intense face-to-face meetings that have proven crucial in pulling the negotiations back from the brink.Wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020