Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana vegetable farmers on verge of financial ruin: Deepender Hooda

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:26 IST
Haryana vegetable farmers on verge of financial ruin: Deepender Hooda

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday said vegetable farmers in Haryana have been pushed to financial ruin and were not being benefited by the government's price deficit compensation scheme. Expressing concerns over the plight of vegetable farmers across the state, he claimed tomatoes, capsicum and other vegetables produced by them were not being sold and thousands of quintals of vegetables were rotting, forcing the farmers to feed these to their animals.

Hooda said the farmers of Tosham have launched an agitation against the government over this. "Customers are buying tomatoes at Rs 20 to 30 per kg from the market but the farmer is getting only Rs 2 to 5 per kg. Vegetables like cucumber, capsicum, cabbage, potato, onion and chilli meet a similar fate as these are being sold at high prices while the farmer was getting peanuts," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a statement here.

He claimed the rates decided by the state government in its "Bhavantar Barpai Yojana" (price deficit compensation scheme) were so low that the farmers were not being able to meet the cost incurred to grow the crop. Citing the example of onions under the "Bhavantar Yojana", Hooda said while the government was giving a deficit compensation rate of only Rs 6.50 per kg to the farmers, common people were buying onions at Rs 30 to 40 per kg. Sometimes the market rate of onions goes beyond Rs 100 per kg, he added. The MP said while the rate of the particular vegetable was high when it reaches consumers, the farmers get a very low price and do not get adequately compensated for the price difference. The Congress leader said while on one hand, the government was imposing curbs on paddy cultivation in some parts of the state and asking farmers to grow vegetables and other crops, on the other, those who grow vegetables are not getting proper rates.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

5 more test COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh, total cases rise to 86

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 86 in the state, an official said. All the five cases were reported from the states Hamirpur district. Of the ...

PM Modi reviews Cyclone Amphan situation in meeting with MHA, NDMA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA and the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA to review the arising Cyclone Amphan situation in different parts of ...

Croatia dissolves parliament ahead of election by July 12

Croatian lawmakers dissolved parliament on Monday, following last weeks government proposal, ahead of parliamentary elections due to be held by July 12. President Zoran Milanovic is expected to officially call the parliamentary election thi...

Outbreak at Chinese-owned factory shows challenges of easing India's lockdown

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO suspended operations at a recently re-opened plant in India after workers tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said on Monday, underlining the challenges of easing a near two-month nationwide lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020