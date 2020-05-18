Goa tourism sector ready to help stranded WB migrants: Lobo

Goa tourism sector ready to help stranded WB migrants: LoboPTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:37 IST
Goa Minister Michael Lobo on Monday said he would write to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to help migrants from her state stranded here. Lobo said the tourism industry in Goa has decided to contribute for a a special train service to get these migrants back to the eastern state, provided Banerjee's government gives permission for entry.
Several hundred workers, mostly employed in the hospitality industry, had gathered outside the residence of Lobo at Parra, near Mapusa, demanding that they be sent back home. "Shramik Special has not run from Goa to West Bengal or Odisha. These workers are stranded and want to go back home. Whatever is the amount that is required to be paid to hire a special train, tourism industry stakeholders here are ready to pay," he added.
