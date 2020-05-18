Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa tourism sector ready to help stranded WB migrants: Lobo

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:37 IST
Goa tourism sector ready to help stranded WB migrants: Lobo

Goa Minister Michael Lobo on Monday said he would write to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to help migrants from her state stranded here. Lobo said the tourism industry in Goa has decided to contribute for a a special train service to get these migrants back to the eastern state, provided Banerjee's government gives permission for entry.

Several hundred workers, mostly employed in the hospitality industry, had gathered outside the residence of Lobo at Parra, near Mapusa, demanding that they be sent back home. "Shramik Special has not run from Goa to West Bengal or Odisha. These workers are stranded and want to go back home. Whatever is the amount that is required to be paid to hire a special train, tourism industry stakeholders here are ready to pay," he added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Asthama patient dies at quarantine centre in U'khand

Pauri, May 18 PTI&#160;A 31-year-old man, who was kept under institutional quarantine after returning from Faridabad two days ago, died on Monday in Uttarakhands Pauri district, officials said. A patient of asthama, he fell ill on Monday mo...

Just take me home, mother tells daily wager son

Tears blurring her vision, Raji Devi watched the bus carrying migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh drive into the distance and turned to her son to say she just wants to be home and never wants to see a big city again. She couldnt get a seat on...

Cyclone 'Amphan' will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal: govt.

Cyclone Amphan will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal govt....

Multiplex, hotel stocks tumble as nationwide lockdown extended till May 31

Shares of multiplex and hotel operators on Monday cracked up to 14.5 per cent after the countrywide lockdown was further extended till May 31. Shares of INOX Leisure tumbled 14.49 per cent and those of PVR tanked 12.54 per cent on the BSE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020