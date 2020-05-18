No takers for pumpkin during lockdown; Jharkhand govt trying to help farmers

The Jharkhand government is trying to help the farmers who have been sitting amid heaps of pumpkins looking for customers during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, officials said on Monday. The farmers are praying that the pumpkins do not get damaged due to unseasonal rain, sources said.

"For anyone who wants to procure pumpkins, please WhatsApp on +91 7004406186. Our farmers have a considerable amount of stock available, let us all help them in this," Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray tweeted. The administration is also helping the farmers through the eNAM portal with the help of a market committee, a government official said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on April 21 launched "Jharkhand Bazar" mobile application to enable the people of the state to procure daily requirements..