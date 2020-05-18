Coronavirus: TMC announces competition to rope in public

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) neighbouring Mumbai on Monday announced a competition in a bid to ensure public participation in checking the coronavirus spread. Under the "Maza Prabhag Corona Mukta Prabhag" competition, the first prize of Rs 50 lakh will be given to a municipal ward committee in whose area no COVID-19 case has been reported for one month and where existing patients have recovered from the infection, an official release said.

The second prize will be of Rs 25 lakh wherein the reporting period of a new COVID-19 case is 15 days. A total of nine municipal ward committees that cover areas like Majiwada-Manpada, Vartak Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar- Savarkar Nagar, Naupada-Kopri, Utalsar, Wagale Estate, Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diwa will be eligible for the contest, it said.

"A 30-second video should be sent to the civic corporation for evaluation. Assessment will also be done on the basis of selfies, selfie clue video, extra care safety best practice video, sensitive service extra care safety best practice video," it added. By May 17 night, Thane city reported 1,178 COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths. PTI CORR NSK NSK