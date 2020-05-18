Left Menu
Arunachal Pradesh govt extends night curfew till May 31

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:37 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday extended night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am till May 31 to contain COVID-19 pandemic, an official said here. The state government also urged the business community to cooperate with the administration and ensures strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SoPs) like compulsory wearing of masks, use of sanitizer and social distancing while running their business.

Talking to reporters, Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom said that the earlier order of opening of shops alternately on left and right sides of the NH-415 would continue to be in force in the state capital till the end of the lockdown. Highlighting about the quarantine facilities in the capital region, the DC informed that the Police Training Centre (PTC) quarantine facility at Banderdewa has the capacity to accommodate 444 persons and at present 119 people are staying in the centre.

The state government has also set up paid quarantine centres in the capital by requisitioning 34 hotels at Itanagar and Naharlagun having a total of 608 rooms, the DC said. Moreover, Dulom added, the BPL complex at Lekhi, near here, would start functioning as quarantine facility in a few days which would be able to accommodate 200 persons initially and a total of 570 persons once the whole complex is made ready.

We are expecting around 350 stranded students coming from various states to the capital region, the DC added. Dulom appealed to all not to venture out of their homes unless very urgent especially, senior citizens above 65 years of age, children below 10 yrs of age and pregnant women.

