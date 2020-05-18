Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fully geared up to face Cyclone Amphan, says Srikakulam District Collector

Srikakulam District Collector J Nivas on Monday said that the administration is "fully geared up" to face Cyclone Amphan.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:19 IST
Fully geared up to face Cyclone Amphan, says Srikakulam District Collector
Srikakulam District Collector J Nivas. Image Credit: ANI

Srikakulam District Collector J Nivas on Monday said that the administration is "fully geared up" to face Cyclone Amphan. "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal is developing as a very severe cyclonic storm. It may rain heavily in the district till May 20 and the administration is fully geared up to face it," said the Collector.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall at West Bengal and Bangladesh and due to its impact heavy rainfall may be recorded at Ichchapuram, Kanchili and Kaviti mandals. "Locals estimate that wind speed maybe 50 to 60 km per hour. I appeal to the farmers not to cut their crop, and to send the cut yield to safer places," added Nivas. He also informed that a helpline number -- 08942 240557 -- has been made available at the cyclone control room set up at the Collector's office. "We have also issued warnings to all the fishermen, not to venture out in the sea during this time," he said.

According to a recent update by IMD Bhubaneswar, Amphan is very likely to intensify into a super cyclonic storm in the next six hours. NDRF Director General SN Pradhan has said that 37 NDRF teams have been deployed in seven districts of Odisha and six districts of West Bengal in view of the Cyclone. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi arrested and bailed: reports

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at the weekend after police responded to a report of an unwell woman, British media reported on Monday. Police officers and an ambulance attended Hudson-Odois London home in the ear...

MPEDA develops testing protocol for formaldehyde adulteration

The Marine Products Export Development Authority has developed a testing protocol for formaldehyde adulteration in seafood, MPEDA Chairman K S Srinivas said here on Monday. He expressed concern over the repeated incidents of the presence of...

We don’t want to take ‘Amphan’ lightly as it’s only the second time that India is witnessing super cyclone: NDRF DG SN Pradhan.

We dont want to take Amphan lightly as its only the second time that India is witnessing super cyclone NDRF DG SN Pradhan....

France, Germany want 500 bln euro Recovery Fund, joint EU debt

France and Germany called on Monday for the creation of a 500 billion euro 543 billion Recovery Fund able to offer grants to the countries and regions hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.In a joint statement, Paris and Berlin also said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020