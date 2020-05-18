Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yashwant Sinha taken into police custody while on dharna at Rajghat over migrant workers’ plight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:40 IST
Yashwant Sinha taken into police custody while on dharna at Rajghat over migrant workers’ plight
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha sat on a dharna at the Rajghat here on Monday, demanding that the armed forces be deployed to help migrant workers reach their homes. Sinha was joined by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey who demanded proper arrangements for moving stranded migrant workers back to their states. They were, however, picked up Delhi Police later in the evening and taken to a nearby police station. "We have just been arrested by the Delhi Police," Sinha tweeted. There was no immediate comment from the police. Sinha, a former BJP leader and a trenchant critic of the Narendra Modi government, said civilian authorities, be it central or state dispensations, have "failed" migrant workers who have been compelled to walk on roads, with some even dying in the process. "Our simple demand is that the responsibility be given to the armed forces and paramilitary forces that they should, with all resources at their command and with whatever civilian resources they can commandeer, send these migrant workers to their homes with dignity," he said. Before being taken into custody by the police, Sinha said he will continue with his dharma until his demands are met. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP just cares about the rich and it has left the poor to fend for themselves. "The government has no strategy because it has no will to help the migrants. The BJP is an anti-poor government. You can call people from abroad but not help the migrants walking on the streets. The ongoing crisis has proved that," he said.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said the government should show some sensitivity towards the migrants. "The government has capacity to run 20,000 trains daily and ferry 2.3 crore people daily across the country. It should use this capacity to help people," he said. AAP leaders later protested against the police decision to break up their dharna and detain them. Sanjay Singh asked if it is a crime to protest for the rights of migrants. The politicians who spread hatred are not arrested by police but those who fight for the rights of poor migrants are taken into custody, Pandey said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Locust attack may affect more Rajasthan districts this year: Officials

Locust outbreaks may affect more Rajasthan districts adjoining Pakistan this year as compared to the previous one, officials said on Monday. The Rajasthan government has made an emergency plan to deal with it and preparations are being made...

Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 1,185 to 21,152; 23 more die

Mumbai on Monday reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, taking the total case count to 21,152 and the fatalities to 757, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. Of the 1,185 new cases, 300 samples were tested posit...

Over 1,500 migrants booked for lockdown violation in UP's Balrampur

Over 1,500 migrants have been booked for lockdown violation in Uttar Pradeshs Balrampur district, police said on Monday. Thirty-seven FIRs were registered against 1,547 persons for violating lockdown norms and not following the protocol, th...

Pak to partially resume train services; Coronavirus tally crosses 43,000

Pakistan on Monday announced to partially resume the train services and its apex court ordered that shopping malls and markets should be allowed to operate throughout the week across the country even as the coronavirus cases crossed 43,000....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020