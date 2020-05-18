Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has done well in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic: Harsh Vardhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:45 IST
India has done well in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic: Harsh Vardhan
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

India took all the necessary steps well in time to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday, asserting that the country has done well in dealing with the disease till now and is confident of doing better in months to come. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitored the situation and ensured a preemptive, proactive and graded response, leaving no stones unturned to contain the deadly virus from spreading, Vardhan said addressing the 73rd World Health Assembly via video conferencing.

"India took all necessary steps well in time, including surveillance at points of entry, evacuation of nationals stranded overseas, massive community surveillance through robust disease surveillance network, strengthening of health infrastructure, capacity building of over two million frontline human resources, risk communication and community involvement," he said. "I think we did our best and we did well. We are learning and we are confident of doing better in the months to come," Vardhan added.

The minister stood up towards the end of his speech to hail the efforts of the COVID-19 warriors around the globe. His remarks come after India on Monday joined nearly 120 countries at the crucial conference of the World Health Organisation in pushing for an impartial and comprehensive evaluation of the global response into the coronavirus crisis as well as to examine the origin of the deadly infection.

The two-day 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) of the WHO began in Geneva amid growing calls including by US President Donald Trump to investigate how the virus originated in China's Wuhan city and subsequent action by Beijing.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Locust attack may affect more Rajasthan districts this year: Officials

Locust outbreaks may affect more Rajasthan districts adjoining Pakistan this year as compared to the previous one, officials said on Monday. The Rajasthan government has made an emergency plan to deal with it and preparations are being made...

Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 1,185 to 21,152; 23 more die

Mumbai on Monday reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths, taking the total case count to 21,152 and the fatalities to 757, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. Of the 1,185 new cases, 300 samples were tested posit...

Over 1,500 migrants booked for lockdown violation in UP's Balrampur

Over 1,500 migrants have been booked for lockdown violation in Uttar Pradeshs Balrampur district, police said on Monday. Thirty-seven FIRs were registered against 1,547 persons for violating lockdown norms and not following the protocol, th...

Pak to partially resume train services; Coronavirus tally crosses 43,000

Pakistan on Monday announced to partially resume the train services and its apex court ordered that shopping malls and markets should be allowed to operate throughout the week across the country even as the coronavirus cases crossed 43,000....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020