Telangana govt extends lockdown till May 31; Conditional nod for public transport

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:01 IST
Telangana government on Monday announced extension of COVID-19 lockdown in the state till May 31 with fresh guidelines and relaxations, including conditional nod for public transport. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made the announcement, a day after the Centre extended the national lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus till the month-end.

He had earlier announced the lockdown would be in force in the state till May 29. Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet, Rao declared that barring containment zones, the rest of the state would be green zones and announced various relaxations and guidelines for the extended lockdown.

Public transport would be allowed with certain conditions, he said.

