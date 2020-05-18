Maha: 2 brothers held for killing sister's lover in Jalna

Two brothers were arrested onMonday for allegedly killing a married man who was in arelationship with their sister, police in Maharashtra's Jalnasaid

The duo has been identified as Akash and SandeepKamble while the 29-year-old victim is Shivaji Kasar, a Gondipolice station official said

"Kasar's body was found on Sunday evening. A probezeroed in on the Kamble siblings. They killed him as he was ina relationship with their sister," he added.