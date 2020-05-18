Cyclone Amphan very intense; has potential to wreak large-scale damage: IMD DG

Cyclone Amphan very intense; has potential to wreak large-scale damage: IMD DGPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:45 IST
Cyclone Amphan is a very intense storm which can wreak large-scale damage, India Meteorological Department Director General M Mohapatra said on Monday. Amphan has intensified into a super cyclonic storm and is expected to make a landfall on May 20 between the Digha islands in West Bengal and Hatia islands of Bangladesh, Mohapatra said at a press briefing
It is likely to de-intensify to an extremely severe cyclonic storm when it makes a landfall. He added that the coastal districts of West Bengal will receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on May 19 and 20. These include East Midnapur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata in West Bengal
The storm is also likely to impact the coastal districts of north Odisha, including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore.
