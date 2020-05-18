14-day quarantine mandatory for people coming from abroad: Health Minister

14-day quarantine mandatory for people coming from abroad: Health MinisterPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:56 IST
All Rajasthan natives returning back to the state from abroad will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days before proceeding to their homes, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Monday. He said due to COVID-19 pandemic, students, tourists and NRIs stranded abroad are also coming to the state for which airports in Jaipur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur have been earmarked.
He said as per the government guidelines, passengers coming from abroad will be quarantined wherever they will land. For this, nearby hotels have been identified, he said, adding that people can stay in the quarantine for 14 days in a hotel as per their paying capacity.
Medical checkup of every person coming from abroad will be done, he said, adding they can go home only after spending the quarantine period. He said better quarantine facilities will be provided for migrant Rajasthanis.
