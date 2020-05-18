Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10:05pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:10 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10:05pm

India reached the grim milestone of one lakh COVID-19 cases as per information provided by state governments. The country reported its first case in Kerala on January 30

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of cases and deaths at 10:05pm

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2432 1527 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 104 41 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 1392 499 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 196 54 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 93 59 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 10054 4485 160 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 44 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 11746 4804 694 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 912 563 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 87 45 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1289 609 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 228 113 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1246 530 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 630 497 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 42 21 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 5236 2435 252 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 35058 8437 1249 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 7 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 876 277 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 17 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1980 1547 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 5375 2666 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 11760 4406 81 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1551 992 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 167 85 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 96 52 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 4605 2783 118 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 2825 1006 172 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 100096 38596 3078 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 96169 and the death toll at 3029. The ministry said that 36824 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. envoy to press Taliban, Afghan officials on peace talks

A senior U.S. envoy left for Doha and Kabul on Sunday to press Taliban and Afghan government officials to open peace talks that the United States hopes will allow it to withdraw from Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department said.The U.S. spec...

Rome's coronavirus-hit Raphael exhibition to reopen in June

An exhibition commemorating the 500th anniversary of the death of Renaissance artist Raphael will reopen on June 2 in Rome and its run extended until Aug.30, after it fell foul of the COVID-19 lockdown. The show at the Scuderie del Quirinal...

France, Germany propose 500 bln euro EU Recovery Fund

France and Germany proposed on Monday a 500 billion euro 543 billion Recovery Fund that would offer grants to European Union regions and sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing up the euro and bringing down Italian bond yie...

More Guatemalans deported from US test positive for virus

Ten more Guatemalans deported from the United States last week have tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return. A Guatemalan health official who was not authorized to discuss the information publicly and requested anonymity said Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020