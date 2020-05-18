Left Menu
DTC, cluster buses to ply on Delhi roads as per availability of staff

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:50 IST
Maximum number of DTC and cluster buses will resume operation on the city roads from Tuesday depending on the availability of drivers and conductors, officials said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced relaxations during the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown, including opening of public transport services with conditions of social distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not more than 20 passengers will be allowed to board the bus. The transport department will be responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained on every bus and across all bus depots in the city. Marshals, civil defence volunteers,  enforcement personnel of the transport department will be deployed to help people maintain social distancing.

A senior transport department officer said maximum number of DTC and Cluster buses will be operated in the city, depending on availability of the staff. "A significant number of drivers and conductors live in NCR cities of Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. It is difficult currently to commute due to restrictions on the borders so availability of staff will be an issue," he said.

The number of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and DIMTS-operated Cluster buses in the city is over 6,000. Private bus operators in the city have demanded financial help from the Delhi government to resume operations.

"We have been sitting idle for nearly two months without any income. Now, government has imposed social distancing norm in buses. This will not be possible without financial help to tue bus operators," said Shyam Lal Gola, general secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch. The Delhi government has also allowed autos, taxis, cabs and other last mile connectivity vehicles with limited number of passengers to maintain social distancing.  The cab drivers will have disinfect passenger seat after each drop-off. Carpooling will not be allowed for cab aggregator and only two passengers will be allowed in a cab.  Movement of private vehicles will be allowed with not more than two passengers in a four-wheeler and not more than one rider on a two-wheeler vehicle.

