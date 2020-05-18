Left Menu
J-K admin opens fresh registration for inclusion of KPs, displaced persons for domicile

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:15 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday took a historic decision by reopening "fresh registration" for Kashmiri migrants and displaced persons, paving way for inclusion of bonafide people who migrated from the union territory, officials said. Any Kashmiri Pandit, who may have left Kashmir in 1944 before Independence and has any proof of owning or possessing immovable property in any part of Jammu and Kashmir on or after 1944, is entitled to domicile of the union territory. "Bonafide migrants and bonafide displaced persons who are not yet registered with relief and rehabilitation commissioner (migrant) Jammu and Kashmir, can apply before the competent authority for registration for purpose of issuance of a domicile certificate only," an order issued by additional secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, S P Rukwal, said.

The relief and rehabilitation commissioner (migrant) of Jammu and Kashmir shall be competent authority for the purpose of registration of displaced persons, besides Kashmiri migrants for the purpose of issuance of domicile certificate, he said. For this purpose, migrants and displaced persons can apply online with one of the proofs, including a copy of permanent resident certificate, name in electoral roll of 1951 and 1988, proof of working in an autonomous body or entity before 1.11.1989, proof of owning immovable property in J-K on of after 1944, among others.

The opportunity of registration for the purpose of obtaining a domicile certificate shall be open only for a period of one year from the date of issuance of this order, Rukwal said. The administration on Monday notified the rules of domicile under J-K grant of the domicile certificate (procedure) rules, 2020, paving way for grant of domicile to Kashmiri migrants, displaced persons, children of central government officials, all India services, besides those who lived in J-K for 15 years.

"In order to facilitate such bonafide migrants, the relief department has made   special and limited provision, which will enable such bonifide persons to apply to the relief commissioner for registration of domicile certificate through production of various documents," Principal Secretary Power Rohit Kanal told reporters here. We are conscious of the fact that there are a large number of bonafide migrants and bonafide displaced persons who are not registered with the relief department, he said.

So, we have made a procedure for application and getting a domicile certificate through electronic way, he said. They can show proof after from permanent resident certificate or registration as migrant, besides names in the list of 1988 and 1951 electoral rolls, Rukwal said.PTI AB KJ KJ

