Migrants paying hefty amounts to travel back home from Delhi

As many as 110 buses bound for Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal were stationed at Delhi-Noida border to ferry migrants stranded in the national capital to their homes. However, the passengers rued that the ticket charges are dearer but they have no other option except to pay for it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 05:57 IST
Buses which will carry migrants from Delhi-Noida border to their homes in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 110 buses bound for Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal were stationed at Delhi-Noida border to ferry migrants stranded in the national capital to their homes. However, the passengers rued that the ticket charges are dearer but they have no other option except to pay for it. Pragya Singh, a student going to Sultanpur, said: "Rs 3,500 have been taken as travel charges. Even at such an expensive rate, no facility is being given to anyone. There are no fans on the bus and there are so many mosquitoes inside that no one can't even sit there."

"I have lost my job. It is said that ration is being provided by the government but there is nothing for us," she added. A migrant worker Rizwan Mohammad said that he has to go to Kishanganj in Bihar. "I have given Rs 5,000 after getting it arranged from my house. I do not know how will I manage my expenses. There is no facility inside the bus. I have been stranded here for a long time," he said.

All these buses have been given the approval to operate by the Delhi government and have the Delhi government passes. The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown began on Monday. The Centre issued a notification in this regard on Sunday, extending the curbs for two more weeks, till May 31. (ANI)

