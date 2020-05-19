4 killed, 15 migrant workers injured in bus-truck collision in Maharashtra's Yavatmal
ANI | Yavatmal (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 08:47 IST
Four migrant workers were killed and 15 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck in Yavatmal on Tuesday morning.
The bus was travelling from Solapur to Jharkhand. More details are currently awaited.
This comes amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown has been extended to May 31, albeit with some relaxations. (ANI)
