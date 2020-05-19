On Day 56 of lockdown, India's COVID-19 tally breaches 1 lakh mark
With a single-day jump of 4,970 cases, the COVID-19 count in India breached the one lakh mark on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 09:22 IST
With a single-day jump of 4,970 cases, the COVID-19 count in India breached the one lakh mark on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.
Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. This comes two days after the nationwide lockdown, imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, was extended till May 31.
Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state due to the virus with 35,058 cases, including 1,249 deaths. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (11,760) and Gujarat (11,745).
