Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three killed, several migrant workers injured after truck overturns on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in UP

Three migrant labourers were killed while several others were injured after the truck in which they were travelling overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a police official said.

ANI | Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-05-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 10:14 IST
Three killed, several migrant workers injured after truck overturns on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in UP
Three killed after the truck they were traveling in overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Three migrant labourers were killed while several others were injured after the truck in which they were travelling overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a police official said. According to the police, three women labourers died and several others were injured after a vehicle carrying them overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, last night. About 17 persons were travelling in the vehicle. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

"Seventeen people were coming from Delhi and travelling in a DCM vehicle. The vehicle overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway after the tyre of the vehicle burst midway," Mani Lal Patidaar, Superintendent of Police (SP) said. "Three women were killed in the incident. Four have been critically injured while other 5-6 people have suffered minor injuries and have been shifted to a hospital," the SP said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

K'taka makes it mandatory for officials working in essential departments to attend office

Karnataka government has asked its employees deployed in essential departments to present in the office in full strength from Tuesday. The state government has notified all its departments such as Health, Family and Child Welfare department...

Equity gauges in the green, metal and auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices rebounded during early hours on Tuesday in line with global cues with metal and auto stocks gaining ground. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 536 points or 1.78 per cent at 30,565 while the Nifty 50 edged high...

COVID-19: Legislation introduced in Congress to bring back US companies from China

An influential US lawmaker has introduced a legislation in Congress to provide incentives to American companies to move back their manufacturing units from China in view of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 90,000 people in the...

Ranveer Singh takes inspiration from Vincent Van Gogh's atrwork

Actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday took inspiration from Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh as he turned himself into one of the artists acclaimed artwork. The 34-year-old star put out a picture on Instagram where he is seen in the widely-acclaimed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020