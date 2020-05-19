Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation resumes bookings

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has begun booking of tickets from May 18. Ticket counters have been opened after implementation of new guidelines for the fourth phase of COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. People seeking to travel can book the tickets through KSRTC booking counters, authorised franchises booking counters and online, mobile booking, according to a release.

The advanced booking has started for Bengaluru-Shivamogga, Bengaluru-Mysuru, Bengaluru-Mangaluru routes, among others. Bookings can be made upto 30 days in advance, as per the release.

Amid COVID-19, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation has restricted the operation services of the bus between 7 AM to 7 PM, said the release. Passengers are permitted to travel with social distancing measures while the transport corporation will follow the standard operating procedure issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The MHA had issued updated guidelines after the implementation of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown on May 17th. (ANI)