Nine migrants killed, several injured in bus-truck collision in Bihar's Bhagalpur
Nine migrant labourers were killed and several got injured in a bus-truck collision in Naugachhia in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Tuesday.ANI | Bhagalpur (Bihar) | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:13 IST
Nine migrant labourers were killed and several got injured in a bus-truck collision in Naugachhia in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Tuesday. The truck in which the labourers were travelling, fell off the road following the collision. The accident took place at around 6 am on NH 31. The truck was travelling from Tetri Zero Mile.
"We do not have official figures yet, but seven bodies have been retrieved. Two more are expected to be found," said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDO) Mukesh Kumar. He said that the occupants are from Dobhi Champaran as per their Aadhaar cards. "It looks like they were travelling on their cycles and boarded the truck midway along with their vehicles," the SDO said.
Five people who were travelling in the bus were also injured, police said. It was travelling from Darbhanga to Banka. (ANI)
