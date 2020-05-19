Scooters, three-wheelers in Congress list of buses for migrant workers: UP minister

Scooters, three-wheelers in Congress list of buses for migrant workers: UP ministerPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:01 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday alleged that the list of buses submitted by the Congress to ferry migrant workers has registration numbers of scooters, three-wheelers and goods carriers. The Congress has no sympathy for the migrants and just wanted to politicise the their issue, state minister Sidharth Nath Singh said.
"In the preliminary checking of the numbers, it has been found that the numbers mentioned in the list as that of buses are actually of scooters, three-wheelers and goods carriers," the minister said. Alleging that the Congress has become the 'farzivada' of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, Singh said they were only interested in political gains and losses.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi needs to give a reply on this, he added..
ALSO READ
Despite repeated demands by Congress, central govt and Rail Ministry have chosen to ignore migrants' free travel home: Sonia Gandhi.
State units of Congress will bear cost of rail travel of every needy worker, migrant labourer: Sonia Gandhi.
Ahmed Patel directs Congress state units to help migrants purchase train tickets to get back home
Senate set to re-open as virus risk divides Congress Senate
51 samples test positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: KGMU Lucknow