Scooters, three-wheelers in Congress list of buses for migrant workers: UP minister

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday alleged that the list of buses submitted by the Congress to ferry migrant workers has registration numbers of scooters, three-wheelers and goods carriers. The Congress has no sympathy for the migrants and just wanted to politicise the their issue, state minister Sidharth Nath Singh said.

"In the preliminary checking of the numbers, it has been found that the numbers mentioned in the list as that of buses are actually of scooters, three-wheelers and goods carriers," the minister said. Alleging that the Congress has become the 'farzivada' of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, Singh said they were only interested in political gains and losses.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi needs to give a reply on this, he added..