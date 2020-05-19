Locals protest against setting up of quarantine centre in Mumbai
Locals gathered at Mumbai's Ghatkopar West to protest against the setting up of a quarantine centre near Cama Lane.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:13 IST
Locals gathered at Mumbai's Ghatkopar West to protest against the setting up of a quarantine centre near Cama Lane.
The locals on Monday made objections against setting up the quarantine centre near their residences in Ghatkopar area. They were later sent back by police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials after holding talks with them.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Maharashtra is 35,058. While 8,437 patients have recovered, 1,249 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)
ALSO READ
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking stay on burial of COVID-19 victims in Mumbai cemeteries
42 more test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi, taking tally of cases to 632: BMC official. PTI KK RSY RSY
Mumbai artist pays tribute to Irrfan Khan by making his huge mural in Bandra
Lockdown 3.0:Prohibitory orders extended in Mumbai till May 17
Luxury housing prices may drop in 16 of 20 major cities globally; 5% in Mumbai in 2020