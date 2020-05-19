Locals protest against setting up of quarantine centre in Mumbai

Locals gathered at Mumbai's Ghatkopar West to protest against the setting up of a quarantine centre near Cama Lane.

The locals on Monday made objections against setting up the quarantine centre near their residences in Ghatkopar area. They were later sent back by police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials after holding talks with them.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Maharashtra is 35,058. While 8,437 patients have recovered, 1,249 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)