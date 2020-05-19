Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF shelves 3 major acquisition projects for Make in India, other reasons

Amid PM Modi's government push for indigenisation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has shelved three major acquisition projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:47 IST
IAF shelves 3 major acquisition projects for Make in India, other reasons
Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid PM Modi's government push for indigenisation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has shelved three major acquisition projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore. The projects shelved by the IAF include its plans to buy 38 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft from Switzerland, 20 additional Hawk planes from Britain and the plan to upgrade 80 Jaguar fighter planes with engines from America.

"We are not going forward with the additional Pilatus basic trainer aircraft that we were intending to (buy). Additional Hawks (trainer aircraft) were in the plans but at the moment, that has been shelved. There was a Jaguar re-engining plan which was totally imported and we have shelved that project," Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria told ANI in an interview on Monday. "We are going to go in with the HAL support and some other engine -related upgrades that will help see through the fleet," the IAF Chief added.

He stated that these projects have been shelved for different reasons including Make in India. The plans to acquire 38 additional Pilatus Basic Training Aircraft worth around Rs 1,000 crore from Switzerland has been scrapped as the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is in advanced stages of development of the HTT-40 trainer planes. The Air Force chief said the force would be buying 70 of these Made in India planes.

The 20 additional Hawk plane deal expected to be worth around Rs 2,000 crore has been shelved as the project was stuck for over 3-4 years now mainly over the price of the planes. Under the Jaguar re-engining project, the plan was to equip the Jaguar fighter aircraft with new engines from Honeywell corporation from the United States but the project has now been shelved. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China says US trying to use Beijing to shift responsibility, evade international obligation to WHO

The United States is trying to evade international obligations to the World Health Organisation WHO and smearing Beijing to divert attention from its own incompetence, China said on Tuesday. In a statement cited by Sputnik news agency, the ...

Kenya to build greater resilience in health systems in regard to post-Covid-19

Health Cabinet Secretary, Sen. Mutahi Kagwe today attended the historic virtual 73rd World Health Assembly, the 1st of its kind since the establishment of the WHO and reaffirmed the countrys support for the WHO, as its leadership under Dr T...

Trust is major factor, helps players to discuss insecurities with coaches: Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has underlined the importance of trust in creating a strong relationship between coaches and players, saying it plays a major role in helping them discuss their insecuritiesI think trust is a major f...

Lockdown impact: Small temples in TN seek power bill waiver

With the near two-month lockdown taking a toll on their meagre revenue, many small temples in Tamil Nadu are seeking a waiver of power bills, as demands are also being made for enhanced compensation for village priests and workers allegedly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020