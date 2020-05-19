Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports fifth COVID-19 death

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:33 IST
Odisha reports fifth COVID-19 death

Odisha recorded one more COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday, taking the virus death toll to 5 in the state, a health department official said. A 75-year-old-man from Cuttack died of the disease at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, he said.

"Sorry to inform that a 75-year-old patient of Cuttack suffering from severe comorbidities and chronic pulmonary disease was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Emergency and unfortunately passed away within few hours," the Health and Family Welfare department said in its official Twitter handle. The elderly man tested positive for coronavirus, the official said, adding that this is the first COVID-19 casualty from Cuttack district.

Earlier, four persons died of the disease, two each from Bhubaneswar and Ganjam, they said. A total of 102 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 978.

Of the new patients, 97 were at various quarantine centres across districts, while five others were detected during the contact-tracing exercise, he said. "Contact tracing of the patients outside quarantine centres is being undertaken," the official said.

The fresh cases were reported from 11 different districts. The number of active cases now stands at 696, while 277 people have so far recovered from the disease, the official said.

Meanwhile, number of tests for COVID-19 in Odisha has crossed 1-lakh mark and a total of 4,536 samples were tested on Monday, he said. Ganjam tops the COVID-19 tally in the state with 307 cases, followed by Jajpur (168), Balasore (121), Bhadrak (95), Khordha (64), Kendrapara (38), Puri (33), Jagatsinghpur (28), Sundargarh (27), Cuttack (27), Angul (17), Mayurbhanj (11), Nayagarh (10), Keonjhar (8) and Bolangir (6).

Five cases were reported from Boudh, three from Sambalpur, two each from Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda and Deogarh and one each from Koraput and Dhenkanal..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man United urge fans to stay away from stadiums

Manchester United has urged fans to stay away from their Old Trafford stadium should the venue be used for behind closed doors games during the Premier Leagues resumption of play. The league remains in talks with the government about whethe...

Past its peak? Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles

Oil companies may be facing uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic triggers a collapse in demand for their products, but automakers are betting the crisis will help accelerate an electric future.With economies reeling from lockdowns to cur...

U.S. to send Russia 200 ventilators as Russian coronavirus cases near 300,000

The United States said on Tuesday it would this week start delivering 200 medical ventilators to Russia, which has the worlds second highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Russia reported 9,263 new infections on Tuesday, pushing its...

Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Tuesday due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus, according to HDFC SecuritiesIn the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,731 per ounce, while silver was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020