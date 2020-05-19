Odisha reports fifth COVID-19 death

Odisha recorded one more COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday, taking the virus death toll to 5 in the state, a health department official said. A 75-year-old-man from Cuttack died of the disease at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, he said.

"Sorry to inform that a 75-year-old patient of Cuttack suffering from severe comorbidities and chronic pulmonary disease was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Emergency and unfortunately passed away within few hours," the Health and Family Welfare department said in its official Twitter handle. The elderly man tested positive for coronavirus, the official said, adding that this is the first COVID-19 casualty from Cuttack district.

Earlier, four persons died of the disease, two each from Bhubaneswar and Ganjam, they said. A total of 102 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 978.

Of the new patients, 97 were at various quarantine centres across districts, while five others were detected during the contact-tracing exercise, he said. "Contact tracing of the patients outside quarantine centres is being undertaken," the official said.

The fresh cases were reported from 11 different districts. The number of active cases now stands at 696, while 277 people have so far recovered from the disease, the official said.

Meanwhile, number of tests for COVID-19 in Odisha has crossed 1-lakh mark and a total of 4,536 samples were tested on Monday, he said. Ganjam tops the COVID-19 tally in the state with 307 cases, followed by Jajpur (168), Balasore (121), Bhadrak (95), Khordha (64), Kendrapara (38), Puri (33), Jagatsinghpur (28), Sundargarh (27), Cuttack (27), Angul (17), Mayurbhanj (11), Nayagarh (10), Keonjhar (8) and Bolangir (6).

Five cases were reported from Boudh, three from Sambalpur, two each from Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda and Deogarh and one each from Koraput and Dhenkanal..