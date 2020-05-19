Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injured Greater Flamingo treated, released into the wild by Delhi Zoo & Wildlife SOS team

A critically injured Greater Flamingo was treated and released into the wild safely at the end of a joint operation led by the Delhi Zoo and Wildlife SOS on May 18.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:00 IST
Injured Greater Flamingo treated, released into the wild by Delhi Zoo & Wildlife SOS team
The Greater Flamingo rescued and released by authorities. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi A critically injured Greater Flamingo was treated and released into the wild safely at the end of a joint operation led by the Delhi Zoo and Wildlife SOS on May 18.

A 2.5 years old Greater Flamingo (Phoenicopterus roseus) was spotted with critical wing injury in South Delhi two weeks ago and was brought to the Delhi Zoo for treatment. After complete recovery, the bird was returned to its natural habitat and integrated with a resident flock of flamingos at the Najafgarh wetlands. Dr Suneesh Buxy, Director, Delhi Zoo observed, "Vet team NZP has done a good job with team spirit, providing treatment to the 2.5 years old Greater Flamingo. It's a pleasure to see that the isolated bird was reunited with its family and set free in its natural habitat. More zoos must make sincere efforts to return wildlife to their habitat, as part of their contribution towards conservation."

Dr Vikas Jayswal, Veterinary Officer, Delhi Zoo, said, "We monitored the flamingo's treatment and medical progress to expedite recovery so it could be returned to the wild soon after getting declared fit." Generally, the parents feed the Flamingos till they are three years old, "but this bird is old enough to be integrated with a non-natal flock," according to Kartik Satyanarayan, CEO, Wildlife SOS.

Satyanarayan continued, "We wanted the bird successfully released in the wild. Delhi Bird Foundation (DBF) members came to our aid and helped us identify the resident flock of flamingos in Najafgarh Wetlands. This was a challenging situation as the only way to successfully release the bird was by using a boat. I appreciate the contribution of Delhi Zoo Director and Veterinary team in returning the flamingo to its natural habitat." The first option was to integrate the bird back in Okhla where Flamingos are often spotted but the resident flock could not be spotted there.

A resident flock of flamingos was identified at Najafgarh Jheel Wetlands by DBF members. "Since the flamingo flock was over one kilometre from the bank in the wetlands, there was no road access. Therefore, we arranged a boat to transport the flamingo closer to the flock. When we were two hundred meters from the resident flock, the flamingo was released," DBF members, Sandeep and Nidhi Gupta said.

Greater flamingos are the largest and most widespread species of the flamingo family. They live in flocks, called colonies, to protect individuals from predators. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Watford captain Deeney refuses return to training

Watford captain Troy Deeney will not return to training this week over fears he could pass coronavirus on to his five-month-old son. Deeney has consistently voiced his concerns over the speed with which the Premier League hopes to return to...

IFSC bank units to report all OTC forex deals to CCIL platform from June 1: RBI

IFSC banking units will report all over-the-counter OTC foreign exchange, interest rate and credit derivative transactions undertaken by them to CCILs reporting platform from June 1, the Reserve Bank has said. The Reserve Bank has mandated ...

Soccer-Man United urge fans to stay away from stadiums

Manchester United has urged fans to stay away from their Old Trafford stadium should the venue be used for behind closed doors games during the Premier Leagues resumption of play. The league remains in talks with the government about whethe...

Past its peak? Battered oil demand faces threat from electric vehicles

Oil companies may be facing uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic triggers a collapse in demand for their products, but automakers are betting the crisis will help accelerate an electric future.With economies reeling from lockdowns to cur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020