Left Menu
Development News Edition

No new vehicles, travel only if it's unavoidable: UP govt issues order to cut expenses

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:22 IST
No new vehicles, travel only if it's unavoidable: UP govt issues order to cut expenses

The Uttar Pradesh government will not buy new vehicles and keep official travels to the minimum, besides putting off new support staff appointments for advisers as part of measures to ensure availability of funds to deal with financial constraints arising out of the lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Sanjiv Mittal on Monday for the financial year 2020-2021, government departments have been asked not to buy new vehicles and keep official travels to the minimum by holding video conferences.

If travel is unavoidable, officials have been asked to avail economy class, the order said, putting a ban on executive and business class travel. Officials have also been asked not to use luxury hotels for conferences, seminars and meetings but to utilise government buildings for such events.

The order states that no new vehicle should be bought and in case old vehicles have become unusable, they should be replaced by outsourcing. Officers have been asked to identify and scrap posts that have become obsolete due to the advent of technology and deploy staff posted there elsewhere.

No new appointment of support staff of advisers, chairpersons and members in various departments will be done. Instead, surplus staff should be used or it must be outsourced, the order states. No new construction other than the most necessary ones will be initiated and funds will be used only on completion of existing under-construction projects, it added.

In view of the fund shortage, the state's share in the centrally sponsored schemes would be given in instalments, the order states. The order, marked as austerity measures and financial management in the circumstances emerging out of COVID-19 epidemic, has been sent to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of departments.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

People in large numbers attend funeral of spiritual leader in MP's Katni, flout lockdown guidelines

People in large numbers on Monday attended the funeral of Dev Prabhakar Shastri Dadda ji, a spiritual leader in Katni. They were seen flouting social distancing norms and the gathering also violated lockdown guidelines.According to the Mini...

Syrian government seizes assets of Assad cousin Makhlouf -document

The Syrian government decided on Tuesday to seize assets belonging to Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of President Bashar al-Assad and one of Syrias richest men, and his wife and children, according to a government document seen by Reuters. The doc...

UPDATE 1-Lesotho PM Thomas Thabane resigns, soothing political crisis

Lesothos Prime Minister Thomas Thabane resigned on Tuesday, removing the main hurdle to resolving a political crisis that engulfed the small southern African mountain kingdom late last year.Thabanes departure marks the end of one of Lesotho...

Watford captain Deeney refuses return to training

Watford captain Troy Deeney will not return to training this week over fears he could pass coronavirus on to his five-month-old son. Deeney has consistently voiced his concerns over the speed with which the Premier League hopes to return to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020