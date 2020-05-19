Three held for selling liquor near wine shop in Thane

Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including manager of a liquor shop in Thane, for allegedly selling liquor in the open, an officer said. The government had banned the sale of liquor and tobacco products under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 as pat of its directives to prevent crowding amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Recently, the Maharashtra government allowed online sale of booze to license-holders to avoid crowding at wine shops. "Police found that two workers of the wine shop were selling alcohol to customers near the establishment in connivance with the manager in Kasarvadavli in Thane and arrested them," the officer said.

Police also seized a stock of 57 bottles of different brands, worth about Rs 14,000, from their possession, he said. They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.