Maha: 67 SRPF jawans recover from COVID-19 in Aurangabad

At least 67 jawans of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, recovered from the deadly infection on Tuesday, an official said. As many as 64 SRPF jawans, who were undergoing treatment at a temporary facility in Satara area, and three others, who were admitted at a private hospital, were discharged following recovery, the official said.

The jawans, who had been deployed at Malegaon city in Nashik district, had tested positive upon their arrival in Aurangabad on May 7. "The jawans have recovered from the infection and will be quarantined for seven days. The condition of the remaining personnel, who are still under treatment, is stable and they will be discharged soon," the official said.

With the detection of 53 new cases on Tuesday, the Aurangabad district's COVID-19 count has reached 1,075, a district official said..