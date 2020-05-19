Dharavi COVID-19 cases rise by 26 to 1,353: BMC

Dharavi COVID-19 cases rise by 26 to 1,353: BMCPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:08 IST
Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai onTuesday recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overalltally to 1,353, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)said
As no new COVID-19 death has been reported in the last24 hours, the number of fatalities stood at 56 so far, anofficial said
At 8, the highest number of the new cases werereported from Matunga Labour Camp, which is a worst-hit areain the densely-populated slum colony, he added.
