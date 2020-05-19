Dharavi COVID-19 cases rise by 26 to 1,353: BMC

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai onTuesday recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overalltally to 1,353, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)said

As no new COVID-19 death has been reported in the last24 hours, the number of fatalities stood at 56 so far, anofficial said

At 8, the highest number of the new cases werereported from Matunga Labour Camp, which is a worst-hit areain the densely-populated slum colony, he added.