Why thousands of buses not utilised to send migrants home: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:58 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that the people were wondering why thousands of buses were not being used by the Uttar Pradesh government to send the stranded migrant workers to their homes

"The common people are wondering why the thousands of government buses, private buses and school buses are gathering dust, and not being utilised in sending the stranded migrant labourers to their homes," Yadav tweeted. "What kind of stubbornness is this?" "Using force instead of buses is wrong," he added. PTI NAVHMB

