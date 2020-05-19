Chandigarh reports 3 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 199

With three COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday, the tally of people infected with the virus in the Union Territory has climbed to 199, including three deaths, said the health department. As many as 57 have been cured of the disease in the Union Territory till date.

Currently, 137 people are hospitalised and are undergoing treatment for the virus. The test results of 48 people are awaited. (ANI)