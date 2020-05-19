Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt bearing expenses to bring migrant workers home, states should not charge them: Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:45 IST
UP govt bearing expenses to bring migrant workers home, states should not charge them: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked other states not to charge train fares from its migrant workers as his government was the bearing the expenses. Uttar Pradesh has arranged trains from different states to bring back migrant labourers and workers willing to return. The state is bearing all expenses for it, the chief minister said at a high level review meeting with senior officials here.

Till now, the state government has brought back more than 16 lakh migrant labourers and workers safely. As many as 656 ‘Shramik Special’ trains have brought 8.52 lakh migrants. In the next two days, 258 more trains will come. This way, a total of 914 trains have been arranged, Adityanath said. Around 12,000 buses of the UP State Road Transport Corporation have been arranged for taking migrants to their home districts. Besides, 200 buses have been given to every district magistrate, he said.

The chief minister said 16 lakh more migrants could arrive and keeping this in mind, there was a need to make proper arrangements for quarantine centres and community kitchens, and directed the officials in this regard. Asking them to further strengthen the quarantine centres and the community kitchens, Adityanath directed that CCTV cameras be installed at these facilities.

He asked for continuing the home delivery system in containment zones and sanitisation of hotspot areas and the homes of all those undergoing quarantine. Every house in a hotspot area should be sanitised, the chief minister said, calling for increased patrolling during the lockdown on highways, expressways and in market areas.

The chief minister said for patrolling in rural areas, help of home guards and ex-servicemen below 60 years of age should be taken and it should be ensured that there is no crowding anywhere. He said that testing labs should be set up in every district and asked for increasing their testing capacity.

The chief minister directed that only ICMR-approved labs should conduct tests of COVID-19. He said a senior official should be sent to assist chief medical officers in every district.

For checking road accidents, the police and the Transport department should work in coordination with each other, the chief minister..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese hackers seen behind cyberattack on easyJet -sources

Hacking tools and techniques used to access the travel records of millions of customers of Britains easyJet point to a group of suspected Chinese hackers thought to be behind multiple attacks on airlines in recent months, two people familia...

A nine-hour wait at check-post keeps bride, groom on edge before wedlock in Kerala

Coronavirus scare nearly derailed the marriage of a couple in Kerala as procedural wrangles kept the bride from Karnataka and the groom, in their wedding attire, waiting for nine long hours on two sides of a border check-post before they fi...

50 migrant labourers test positive for COVID-19 in UP's Basti

Fifty migrant labourers tested positive for COVID-19&#160; in Basti on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 104, a senior official said. The labourers came from Maharashtra last week. We are finding out...

'Amphan': BSF moves ships, patrol boats to safe anchor in Sunderbans

The Border Security Force BSF has moved its three floating border posts or ships and 45 other patrol boats deployed to guard the India-Bangladesh riverine front in the Sunderbans and Icchamati river in West Bengal to safe anchorage in view ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020