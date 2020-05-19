Soldiers at Tawang taking all precautions against COVID-19: Army officer

The soldiers stationed at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is taking all kinds of precautions to make sure that none of them is infected by coronavirus, a senior Indian Army officer said. Addressing a review meeting convened by Tawang legislature Tsering Tashi at the deputy commissioners office on Monday, Brigadier V K Jagtap assured the civil administration of his unit's full cooperation.

The soldiers are screened at various locations before they enter Tawang. Moreover, even the fresh vegetable supplies that we receive are being thoroughly sanitised and then distributed, he said. Tawang Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok said the administration is keeping everyone coming from other states in quarantine facilities under strict vigil, irrespective of their status.

The efforts we have made so far to fight COVID-19 will fail if only one person infects others in our district. So we all will have to work as COVID warriors, he said.

Officers from Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo Tibetan Border Police and representatives from several NGOs of the district also shared their views and ideas for combating the pandemic. Tawang district is along the Line of Actual Control.

