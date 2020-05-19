Western Army commander reviews operational readiness in Jammu

Western Army commander Lt Gen R P Singh visited the Jammu-based Tiger Division on Tuesday and reviewed its operational readiness and the current security situation of the area, a defence spokesperson said

Accompanied by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC, Rising Star Corps, Singh visited the forward areas in the region, he said. He was briefed by Major Gen V B Nair, GOC, Tiger Division, on the operational preparedness, up-gradation of security infrastructure and measures to combat the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic, the official said. Singh visited the isolation facility at the Army Public School Damana created for COVID-19 patients and appreciated the efforts of the 'COVID warriors'. He interacted with troops and commended their efforts for taking adequate safety measures against the COVID-19 pandemic and also maintaining a high level of operational preparedness

The Army commander was also briefed by Brig Y K Ahuja, CE (P) Sampark, on the progress of roads and bridges being constructed and maintained by Project Sampark in the area of responsibility of the Western Command. He appreciated the progress and the quality of works executed by Project Sampark and also awarded GOC-in-C's commendation to Arjun Singh for his devotion in construction of roads and bridges in the border areas, the spokesperson said.