Left Menu
Development News Edition

Western Army commander reviews operational readiness in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:08 IST
Western Army commander reviews operational readiness in Jammu

Western Army commander Lt Gen R P Singh visited the Jammu-based Tiger Division on Tuesday and reviewed its operational readiness and the current security situation of the area, a defence spokesperson said

Accompanied by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC, Rising Star Corps, Singh visited the forward areas in the region, he said. He was briefed by Major Gen V B Nair, GOC, Tiger Division, on the operational preparedness, up-gradation of security infrastructure and measures to combat the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic, the official said. Singh visited the isolation facility at the Army Public School Damana created for COVID-19 patients and appreciated the efforts of the 'COVID warriors'. He interacted with troops and commended their efforts for taking adequate safety measures against the COVID-19 pandemic and also maintaining a high level of operational preparedness

The Army commander was also briefed by Brig Y K Ahuja, CE (P) Sampark, on the progress of roads and bridges being constructed and maintained by Project Sampark in the area of responsibility of the Western Command. He appreciated the progress and the quality of works executed by Project Sampark and also awarded GOC-in-C's commendation to Arjun Singh for his devotion in construction of roads and bridges in the border areas, the spokesperson said.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

4 migrant labourers killed in separate road accidents in UP

Four migrant labourers were killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba and Banda districts, police said on Tuesday. As many as 18 others were injured in the two incidents, they said.In Mahoba, three persons were killed and 1...

In Bengal, man swims his way to work to keep family afloat

God save me from drowning, prays 28-year-old Sanjay Pal as he swims his way to his workplace across the river every morning in the absence of boat service amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Pal, an employee at a jewellery shop in Nadi...

Over 31 lakh people are living in containment zones in Gujarat

Over 31 lakh people are living in coronavirus containment zones across Gujarat, including 13 lakh in Ahmedabad and 8.4 lakh in Surat municipal corporation areas, the state government said on Tuesday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said on ...

Chinese hackers seen behind cyberattack on easyJet -sources

Hacking tools and techniques used to access the travel records of millions of customers of Britains easyJet point to a group of suspected Chinese hackers thought to be behind multiple attacks on airlines in recent months, two people familia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020