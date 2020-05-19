Shramik special train derails in Karnataka
A Kerala-Rajasthan Shramik special train derailed near Padil in Mangaluru in the wee hours on Tuesday.ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:10 IST
The incident took place at around 2 am today. No injuries were reported.
The train resumed its journey after the derailed engine was replaced, while the track restoration work is underway. (ANI)